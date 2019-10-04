Congressman Kevin Brady visits with Navasota residents

Congressman Kevin Brady was in the Brazos Valley Friday morning.

He met with a full house of residents, business owners and elected leaders at Classic Rock Coffee Company in Downtown Navasota.

One of the big things being talked about is the economy.

"One of the business challenges our businesses have is they can't find enough workers. So I think, not only do we have a chance to grow the economy further. Today's news, unemployment rate the lowest in half a century, tells us that the talk about a recession is, I think, fairly ridiculous," said Representative Kevin Brady.

He also weighed in on talks of impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"It makes a bad environment even more toxic and it will destroy the chances for getting work done," Brady told the crowd.

KBTX asked him about efforts to remove the president from office amid accusations of misuse of power.

"I think this impeachment is really a con job. The American public doesn't support it. Most Americans see it as simply an effort to damage President Trump and damage his re-election campaign," Brady said.

He also responded to recent news of the President's relationship with Ukraine and news that President Trump asked that country to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

"It looks like this is mostly or if not all a politically driven effort...But it’s very damaging to the country and so divisive," said Brady.

KBTX also asked Brady about several GOP leaders not seeking re-election, including Bill Flores of Bryan.

"We are losing six Republicans to retirement in Texas. These are remarkable members of Congress. Leaders from energy to agriculture to intelligence, homeland security other areas," said Brady. "It is a big loss to the country. Each of them, though, if you look at it, had their own personal reasons for it and I think good ones," he said.

For Navasota residents, the conversation was a chance to get an inside look at what our elected leaders are doing.

"It's great to have his perspective and get past some of the white noise that's happening in DC. He can get down to the issues that really can affect the businesses and the industry here in Grimes County," said Johnny McNally, Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Brady also said at the town hall meeting he doesn't believe the proposed high-speed rail through Grimes County will happen.

Texas Central maintains they plan to build a bullet train from Dallas to Houston in the coming years.