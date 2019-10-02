Construction ramping up in College Station's Midtown

College Station's Midtown area is booming with construction.

Once a rural part of the area, now it's quickly transforming into a new city center.

The city is planning to build eight ball fields at what will now be called Texas Independence Park. The fields will have names like "Alamo", "Goliad," and "San Jacinto" commemorating Texas' fight for independence.

On the private development side, Midtown will have restaurants, retail, recreation and eventually 700 homes in the area east of Highway 6 south of Rock Prairie Road. A centerpiece will be a 5.5-acre lake.

"We're actually drilling two water wells. That will keep the lake a constant level," said James Murr of Impact Companies, who is developing the project.

He gave KBTX a behind-the-barricades tour of the construction.

"We'll be renting kayaks and paddleboards for the lake. It'll be a fully functioning recreational lake," he said.

"We have some big entertainment venues that are in discussions right now that are, they are very exciting. We can’t disclose the names but they're really exciting concepts that the city doesn’t have," said Murr. "And it’ll be a lot of fun. You know the overarching theme of our development is healthy lifestyle and fun living," he said.

Next door to Midtown College Station will be building their new ballpark. The first phase of fields should be open in 2020. That phase will cost $12 million. Half of the project is being paid by the general fund. The other half by hotel tax funds.

"it's a good effort on our part. It's great for the economy. Great for our citizens who will be able to use those parks on a regular basis and great for our hotel industry as well," said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

"It benefits the community at large. It also exposes us. You know we hear repeatedly from folks that haven't been in College Station in a long time, 'Oh my gosh you've got a beautiful city'," said Mooney.

While some neighbors are excited about the new amenities others like Lane Divin said they are worried about growing pains. He takes care of his horses where he lives and wanted something rural.

"I'm not too keen to the idea. Like I said I like being on the outskirt of town and staying away from all the traffic and stuff like that. The new developments definitely bringing in a lot more traffic," said Divin, a College Station resident.

The full build-out of Midtown is expected to take about seven years. The lake should be filled by the end of this year while Bird Pond Road should open to the public at the end of the month.

The new homes in Midtown will range from $225,000 to $330,000. Many of the commercial properties and the first 200 homes are expected to be finished by the end of next year.