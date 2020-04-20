Construction under-way at former Bryan Municipal Golf Course

Construction is starting to take shape at the former Bryan Municipal Golf Course.

The city's engineer tells KBTX work is starting this week on a new road that will connect Villa Maria Road to the Bombers Ballpark.

The city is also starting on a bypass channel that will take rainwater away from the Bryan Municipal Lake. Recently fencing went up around the lake and former golf course for new work related to Travis B. Bryan Regional Park.

Sections of the park are expected to be closed until the end of 2021.

