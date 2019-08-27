Contigo is recalling millions of kids' water bottles

Contigo is voluntarily recalling 5.7 million of its Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The company says it's due to a potential choking hazard posed by the silicone mouthpiece.

No injuries have been reported, but Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching from its base.

The recall only affects bottles that have a black spout base and cover. There have been 18 reports of spouts ending up in children's mouths.

The bottles were sold nationwide at many retailers including Target, Walmart and Amazon between April 2018 and June 2019. The 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce bottles came in four colors, were sold in packs of one, two, and three.

Contigo's posted a video on its website that shows what a defective bottle will look like versus a safe one, and there's a form you can submit if you find that your child's bottle is affected.