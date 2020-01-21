Conversations moving forward on plan to bring medical examiner's office to Brazos County

On Tuesday, Mayor Karl Mooney continued his push to bring a toxicology lab and medical examiner's office to Brazos County.

Mooney advocated to local elected officials, and their support was near-universal. The decision will come down to costs and support from Brazos County.

"If Brazos County isn't interested then it doesn't go anywhere," said Tom Wilkinson, the executive director of Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Wilkinson was a part of a group that looked at this problem in 2012. In a 2015 study, opening a facility would cost between $5 million and $14 million.

"All of our member governments can bond that kind of money, but you have to pay it back," said Wilkinson.

In 2014, Brazos Valley counties spent nearly $700,000 to perform autopsies and those costs have grown yearly. Bringing a facility to Brazos County would lower those costs but bring new ones.

"The cost would go down per autopsy because now we're having to spend travel time and send law enforcement with the body, so it would reduce some of those extraneous costs," said Wilkinson.

A partnership with Texas A&M could also help with costs.

"A&M is a key ingredient as well because we need to attract qualified medical examiners and being able to offer a relationship with A&M College of Medicine would also be an attractive thing and for them as well. It's a win-win for everyone," said Wilkinson.

Right now Brazos County pays Travis County $2,900 per autopsy.

In Fiscal Year 2019, Brazos County paid almost $400,000 on autopsies.