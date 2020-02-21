Cool sunshine: Clouds increase, minor rain chance this weekend

Yet another gray, drippy week is in the books and it’s time to say hello to SUNSHINE for a bit!

Curious how much we saw? Take a look back from a generous, but not quite ‘drought busting’ week.

Curious where we’re headed? Look no further! We’ll jump to about 55 Friday thanks to the sunshine, and after a very chilly start (near or even below freezing, especially north) Saturday will feature highs near 60.

As high pressure moves east, a quick southeast wind will return, giving us a warmer night into early Monday. A quick disturbance and front could help spark a shower or two as early as Sunday afternoon, but looks a little more likely Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Next week looks breezy and chilly, with our next freeze coming as possible as early Wednesday morning.