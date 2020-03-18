Coronavirus baby boom another curve that could be flattened

Family planning providers around the country are taking steps to help prevent a boom in pregnancies due to coronavirus self-isolation.

Unexpected population-wide stretches of isolation at home sometimes result in a boom in births nine months later.

Planned Parenthood says Wednesday it will connect patients in many states to an app that will help them obtain birth control pills without leaving the home.

Other providers are automatically renewing birth control for months without the requirement of an office visit.

