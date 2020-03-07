Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. Airmen lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (California National Guard via AP)
Updated: Sat 12:46 AM, Mar 07, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco.

State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard.

The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard.

Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.

