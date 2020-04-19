Coronavirus deaths down in NY, but officials urge vigilance

New York’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths has hit its lowest point in more than two weeks, but officials are still warning people in New York City and the rest of the state they need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City warned on Sunday that the city will be stepping up enforcement of social distancing rules as the weather gets nicer.

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York dropped Saturday under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, but the crisis is far from over.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day, and nursing homes remain a “feeding frenzy for this virus.”

