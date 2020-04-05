A&M Corps of Cadets were visiting nursing home before doors were closed to visitors

When life seemed more normal and human interaction was okay, visiting local nursing homes was a weekly activity for members of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University.

"We like to serve the B/CS area because these people have given so much to the university and so much for us," said the Public Relations Sergeant with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Gracie Davis.

On a warm evening in early March, Davis and Squadron 6 geared up for their weekly duties at Accel Nursing Home.

"Their main mission is to take care of the people, and so I think it's something so sweet and so beautiful and hopefully we can be more like those dogs," said Squadron 6 Commanding Officer Alex Robertson.

Before nursing homes and other healthcare facilities closed its doors to visitors due to COVID-19 concerns, a group of cadets used half a dozen dogs to bring some light into the rooms.

"With the dogs, they don't tell you how to grieve; they don't tell you how you should respond to a situation. They just keep coming back and they don't let you handle that by yourself," Davis said.

For some of the residents, the students and dogs were the only guests they would have on a regular basis.

"They're special to me because I don't have my puppies anymore or my husband," said Accel resident Sue Matthews.

Matthews has called Accel her home for more than a year, and she says the cadets are like her own children.

“It makes us feel big and important and certainly thrills us with these pups," Matthews said.

The dogs are still in training with 'Bella's Buddies', but the hope is someday, they will bless a family like they have the Accel residents and the cadets.

"We just get in our own heads with grades and our social life, so for us, it's important not only in the development of the students and the cadets but in the development of the older people as well," Davis said.

It's a small act that means so much.

"That's the Aggie spirit. You know it. And every one of these kids has it and will keep on having it the rest of their lives,” Matthews said about the Corps. “It's embedded in you, just like these dogs: helping others is embedded in them, they won't change."

Squadron 6 hopes to keep the tradition going and return back to the nursing homes with the dogs next semester.

