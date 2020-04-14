Could Tuesday night be the coldest one until fall?

Temperatures continue to run well below what is considered average for mid-April.

A reinforcing cold front reached the Brazos Valley Tuesday. That extra push of cool air will be part of the recipe for a cold start Wednesday morning.

Clear skies, light wind, and this very dry, cool air mass in place allow temperatures to cool proficiently overnight. To be fancy, the process is called "radiational cooling."

By daybreak Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected between the upper 30s to low and mid 40s across the area. Thermometers fall 10° to 15° below average for this time of the year.

It will be on the line, but for those that have the spring gardens or tender plants in the Northern Brazos Valley and outlying areas, listen up!

A light, patchy frost is not completely ruled out for a few hours around sunrise. While not heavy, it may cause a bit of damage to vegetation.

The air is very dry, so a frost will be hard to come by. This may be a case of better safe than sorry to keep those gardens going through the rest of spring.

Plenty of sunshine is waiting for the area Wednesday. Still about 10° below average by afternoon, but that means the comfortably mild mid and upper 60s are on deck.

A warming trend starts Thursday as southerly winds push Gulf of Mexico air back into our backyard. That added moisture may fuel a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms by the weekend.