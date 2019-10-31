Counting Your Blessings at Harvest Time

After two years of excessive rains at harvest time, this year cotton farmers are counting their blessings. They had good weather conditions for picking this year’s crop although it was really late due to exorbitant rains we received that started last fall and didn’t let up until late last spring. John Malazzo grows cotton and corn in the Brazos River Bottom.

“We planted cotton at a time where we usually say it’s too late, but we were out of options so we decided to go ahead and plant the crop and have a little faith. We feel like because of that underground moisture that we had from the winter rains and the early spring rains that we were able to survive that ninety to one hundred day dry hot period during the summer.”

Malazzo was apprehensive about his cotton being exposed to bad weather coming out of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Typically we like our cotton crop to come off mid to late September and the reason we like it to come off then is because of the high percentage of activity in the Gulf, and that’s what has hurt us in the past is any time a tropical disturbance would come over us when the cotton is ready to harvest. That’s always in the back of our mind.”

Once the crop was finally planted, this year cotton farmers managed to escape any untimely rains.

“Another thing about a late crop is you worry about late season insects that are hard to control. We thank the Good Lord for the boll weevil eradication program. If we did not have an effective boll weevil eradication program, this would have been the kind of year where we would have been hurt terribly bad. We’re thankful even though it is almost Thanksgiving, very late for harvest, I feel like we have a lot to be thankful for.”