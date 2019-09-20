Country singer cancels tour dates after deadly bus crash

Country and gospel singer Josh Turner, will postpone the rest of his September tour dates after a bus carrying his road crew was involved in a fatal accident late Wednesday near Shandon, Calif., his record label said.

Universal Music Group Nashville says Turner and his “road family” have suffered “a devastating loss.”

Turner was scheduled to perform Friday in Yakima, Wash., followed by performances in Oregon, California and Arizona.

The tour resumes on Oct. 4 with a performance at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

The bus was eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night after Turner’s concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles

The California Highway Patrol says the bus left the road for unknown reasons, then continued along a dirt shoulder before smashing through a fence and plunging off a 50-foot cliff, landing upright in a dry riverbed.

Two occupants were ejected from the bus.

One person was killed and seven others were injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

