Country singer from Texas dies in crash

Kylie Rae Harris, 30, a country singer from Wylie, has died in a three-vehicle crash in New Mexico that also left a 16-year-old girl who was driving one of the three vehicles dead.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement to Billboard.

Harris performed in Brenham at the 4 Star Concert Hall on May 31. The singer's Facebook page says she was scheduled to perform in Taos, New Mexico tonight.

“We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

The accident occurred Wednesday evening on State Road 522 in northern New Mexico.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t injured, according to wire service reports.