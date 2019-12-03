County Commissioners swear in Joe Warren as fire chief of Precinct 4 VFD

Brazos County Commissioners swore in Joe Warren as the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Chief during Tuesday's meeting.

He was officially sworn in as fire chief on November 11 of this year.

Warren has had over three decades of experience with the College Station Fire Department in various roles of roles as a firefighter, operator, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief of administration.

He says that his goals are to retain, recruit and provide adequate gear to his firefighters.

The department is currently working to fix station one so that they can run duty crews on the weekends and upgrade living conditions for a quicker response.