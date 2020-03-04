County-by-county break down of District 17 race results

Pete Sessions and Renee Swann may have come in first and second overall in District 17 but that doesn’t mean these candidates came out on top in all 12 counties the district covers.

In Burleson County, Swann received the most votes. She got 34.84% while Sessions received 19.07%.

George Hindman won his home county, Travis County, with 29.9% of the votes. Sessions received 28.36%.

There were four other counties where Hindman took the second place spot from Swann.

In Bastrop County, Hindman received 18.79%. Swann received 9.7%.

In Freestone County, Hindman received 16.62%. Swann received 10.32%

In Lee County, Hindman received 18.47%. Swann received 17.5%.

In Limestone County, Hindman received 15.4%. Swann received 13.34%.

In McClennan County, where Session and Swann are from, Sessions got 28.82% of the votes. Swann received 20.6%.

Sessions came out on top in Brazos County with 28.38% of the vote. Former College Station council member Elianor Vessali took second place with 19.34% of the votes. Swann received 13.82%.