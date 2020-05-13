Couple arrested after authorities find meth in stolen car

What started as an investigation into an attempted theft ended with a couple being arrested with almost 40 grams of meth and a stolen car.

Bryan police say they were called out to the Walmart on Harvey Mitchell Parkway for a possible theft Tuesday afternoon. Officers recognized Kody Fox, 30, who had a warrant out of Hearne for not registering as a sex offender.

When they stopped him in the store and arrested him for the active warrant, Fox asked for them to give his phone and cash to his girlfriend, Ashley Emery, 34, who was waiting in the parking lot.

Emery had an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance and was also arrested.

Officers who searched their vehicle say it was stolen. They also found meth packaged in several clear baggies, as well as a digital scale and a pistol.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. Fox was additionally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.