Couple celebrates Valentine's Day with a Whatawedding

From onion rings to wedding rings, one lucky couple what-a-sized their Valentine’s Day.

Tayler and Gefforey Martin shared their love for each other and Whataburger during a small ceremony at a Whataburger in College Station.

The bride entered a contest a few weeks ago for fun to see if they’d share vows at one of their favorite places.

“I saw it was the last day to enter for the Whatawedding, so I wrote an essay, submitted it and we got a call a week ago that we actually won,” said Tayler.

The couple shared their special moment with loved ones and a few customers that came in to grab lunch.

Gefforey says when he first met Tayler, he knew his life would be more exciting.

“None of this relationship is going to be boring; it’s always going to be something surprising every day, and here we are getting married at Whataburger,” said Gefforey.

The couple says they have a bigger ceremony planned for New Year’s Eve.

