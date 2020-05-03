Couple "cold" fronts scheduled to reach the Brazos Valley this week

The first few days of May feel more like how the first days of June are expected to here in the Brazos Valley.

No exception to that Monday. After morning clouds quickly drift away, sunshine and a breezy south wind nudge afternoon thermometers into the low 90s for another day.

No record heat Monday, but the forecast calls for Bryan-College Station missing the history book by just 5°.

Tuesday takes off as another warm day, this time with a north wind arriving by late afternoon and early evening. A small shot at quick showers to a possible rumble of thunder is in the works as this front strolls by -- but overall odds remain low, at this time.

The biggest impact of this first front: lower humidity and highs back closer to average.

A second cold front is slated to arrive late Friday afternoon and evening. This one arrives just in time to bring a comfortable Mother's Day Weekend to the Brazos Valley.

After another quick, small chance for rain Friday evening and overnight, sunnier skies returns by Saturday and stick around Sunday. Morning lows are slated to fall to the 50s with afternoon highs only expected in the low and mid-70s through the weekend.

Looking like a comfortable and enjoyable weekend for outdoor activities!

More details on what to expect through the week ahead are available in the video above.