Legacy of former courthouse cedar will live on at local park

The Brazos County Courthouse cedar tree's legacy will live on at the Boonville Heritage Park.

The 178-year-old cedar was removed in April of 2019 from in front of the Brazos County Courthouse. Officials said it posed a risk to the public if it wasn't removed.

In April, the Texas A&M Forest Service collected seedlings from the tree. They were planted today at the Boonville Heritage Park.

"That's the most famous tree for our county as far as its had a historical marker on it for decades and you hate to just cut it down and forget about it. We actually are getting somethings made from the wood and we've kept the wood from the original cedar but these are actually a living continuation from that cedar," said Henry Mayo with the Brazos County Historical Commission.

Currently there are no plans to put anything where the cedar stood outside the courthouse.