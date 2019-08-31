Crabbs Prairie VFD says more funding needed to operate

Just seven miles north of Huntsville, is the Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. With nearly 1,000 calls for service a year, the department says they are struggling.

"We are overwhelmed with what is going on and don’t have anywhere near the manpower that we need,” said Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Chief Justin Baack.

Baack says most of the time, these firefighters are getting the calls from their homes, going to the station if they are available, then going to the scene. With the lack of responders, Baack says that too pushes up wait times.

"We end up having to call for mutual aid help, and sometimes, it’s a little too late by the time they get there,” said Baack.

But the chief says a small crew is not their only issue.

"The only rescue equipment we have is nearly 35 years old. We can’t afford to purchase new gear right now, and the grants do seem to be coming,” Baack said.

He said what they need to make them as effective as they would like to be, is an Emergency Services District in Walker County. This would mean an additional property tax that would fund this local department, but voters have the final say on November’s ballot.

If passed, Baack says that money would go a long way. He says they would be able to buy the proper equipment needed to save people, AED machines, new trucks to replace the outdated ones, and thermal imaging.

“If we are able to get the proper funding then we can have guys here working as a part-time duty crew ready to respond when the help is needed,” said Baack.

He says all of this is to try and keep travelers and residents safe.

"Right now, we are just scraping pennies," said Baack.

If the ESD funding passes in November, Baack says the department wouldn’t see the extra funding until spring 2021.

