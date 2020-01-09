Crafters can help injured animals of the Australian bush fires

The devastation of the Australian bush fires has greatly affected the wildlife of the country leaving many animals injured and orphaned.

Crafty individuals are using their talents to help these animals by creating items needed by rescuers and carers. Some of these items include joey pouches, bird nests and bat wraps.

Sewers are encouraged to make joey pouches, hanging joey pouches, bat wraps, quilts and blankets. No hand-sewn items.

Crocheters are asked to make bird nests, blankets, joey pouch outers and animal jumpers.

Knitters are requested to make blankets, joey pouch outers and animal jumpers

Patterns for these items are found on the Animal Rescue Craft Guild’s Facebook page. Click here for the patterns.

Because the need is so great and many people in the United States want to help, a new Facebook group has been created to coordinate the sending of items to Australia and tips for translating patterns from UK standard to US standard. Click here for the American Rescue Crafters Connect Facebook page.

Hibiscus Linens, a Houston-based textile company, has agreed to send completed items to Australia as they collect them. You can send your items to them at this address: 3229 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006.