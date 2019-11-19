Crash on FM 50 knocks out power in Robertson County

A woman was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night following a crash that knocked out power to an area of Robertson County.

The accident occurred just after 6:00 p.m. on FM 50 between Hearne and Mumford. The highway remains closed due to power lines across the highway.

DPS Troopers says the driver was northbound on FM 50 when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole. The driver was shocked after the pole and utility lines fell onto the vehicle.

The driver had burns to her body and her condition was stable when she was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Houston.

Two children also in the vehicle were not injured. Family members arrived at the scene and took them to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution, said troopers.

The Highway is closed from Muse Road to Highway 79 and should be cleared around midnight.