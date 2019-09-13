Crash stops traffic on I-45 in Walker County

Traffic came to a halt Friday evening following a violent accident on Interstate 45 involving a car and a pickup truck.

Volunteer firefighters say they were forced to use special equipment to free some of the patients from the car. At least one person was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital. Two others were also taken to a hospital.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 in Walker County between Huntsville and Madisonville.

A spokesperson for the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department said the northbound lanes have now re-opened.

DPS is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.