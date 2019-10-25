Crash that killed four in Walker County could be connected to shooting investigation

A deadly head-on collision Wednesday evening in Walker County could be connected to a drive-by shooting investigation.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Highway 75 south of Highway 19 near Park Road 40 when a 2013 Ford Taurus was attempting to make a pass in a no-passing zone and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion.

Three people in the Taurus were killed. One survived. The driver of the Fusion was killed.

The three killed in the Taurus have been identified as:

-Shawn James Hudson, 18, of Silsbee (driver)

-Jannice Justine Tanton, 22, of Buna

-Isaac Vincent Espinoza, 18, of Harker Heights

The 4th person in the Taurus was Daniel Keyvohn McMahon, 18, of Huntsville. He's in critical condition at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The driver of the Fusion has been identified as Clayton Matthew Garmon, 23, of Huntsville.

On Friday, a spokesman with the Huntsville Police Department told the Huntsville Item newspaper that occupants of the Taurus may have been involved in a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive on the east side of Huntsville.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

"We believe the suspect sped away from the shooting scene, heading south on Highway 75, when the deadly crash occurred," Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes told the paper. "The evidence from the scene was consistent with what was found in the vehicle. We are continuing to collect evidence and processing the scene and will hopefully have the case complete soon."

A gun recovered from the crash scene is being tested to determine if it matches the casings found at the drive-by scene, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. A search warrant has also been secured for the vehicle.