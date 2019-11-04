Crews begin task of hanging more than 1 million Christmas lights at local park

If you're at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station this week you'll see workers already getting the park ready for upcoming Christmas events.

Here's a list of the upcoming festivities at the park:

LIGHTS ON!

Continue the family tradition of viewing more than one million lights that will decorate the beautiful 47-acre Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

FUN FACTS

• Started in 1984

• Displays are carefully crafted by College Station Parks Crews

• More than one million lights

• The Christmas Tree stands 90 feet tall and has 14,400 light bulbs

• Santa’s Lane has 60 strands of lights

• Snowflake forest has 36 snowflakes

• The longest light panel is the Paddle Boat at 36 feet

• Each light display has a light bulb every inch

All Ages • Free • Daily • Nov. 28-Jan. 2 • 6-11 p.m. • Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

Enjoy old-fashioned hayrides, cookies and hot cocoa, live entertainment, a petting zoo, inflatables, real snow slides, photos with Santa and more! Guests may bring their own refreshments. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol, glass containers and pets are not allowed.

Recreation Drive will be closed from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on event days. Visitors will not be able to drive through the park. Shuttles will run from 5-10 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot (JC Penny side) to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. Handicap parking will be located at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park softball complex (accessible from Highway 6).

All Ages • Free • Sat. & Sun. • Dec. 6-7 & 13-14 • 6-9 p.m. • Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

MORE DETAILS

For more information on other upcoming activities in College Station click here.