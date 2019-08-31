Crews cleaning up after train collides with an 18-wheeler in Wellborn

No one was injured when a train collided with an 18-wheeler in the Wellborn community Saturday.

According to College Station police, the 18-wheeler was hauling two generators. The train hit right in between the truck and trailer.

Officers on scene said that 100 gallons of diesel spilled from the 18-wheeler. The train engine was damaged in the collision.

Right now, two crossings are being blocked. One at Butte Drive and another at South Dowling Road. Once the train is checked out, it will be moved.

