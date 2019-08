Bryan Fire and Police are responding to a rollover accident near Shiloh and N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to first responders, a white SUV carrying eight people including children as young as 6 years old rolled over three times into a ditch.

We're told the family was traveling northbound on FM 2818 when the wet road caused them to spin out as the driver was trying to break.

Three people were transported to a local hospital.