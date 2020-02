Authorities are responding to an accident involving a Bryan ISD school bus.

Bryan ISD officials said the bus was sitting at a red light when the accident happened. There were children on the bus, but no one was injured. They also said the drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured, too.

The accident involved the bus and two other vehicles. It happened at the intersection of South Coulter Drive and 32nd Street, next to SFA Middle School.

