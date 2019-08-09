Two hurt after six vehicle accident in Robertson County

Lanes are back open after first responders were called to a six-vehicle accident on Highway 6, just south of FM 2549.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. According to troopers, a vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lanes. A second and third vehicle were able to stop in time, but a fourth vehicle crashed into the back of the third one.

Troopers say that created a chain reaction crash. Sometime later, a fifth vehicle traveling north swerved to avoid the crash and ended up in the ditch. A sixth vehicle also swerved and crashed into the fifth vehicle.

DPS says two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say their investigation is ongoing at this time to see if any citations will be issued as a result of the crash.