No injuries after significant fire at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana

Crews continue to monitor air quality after a significant fire at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WAFB reports.

The fire started shortly before midnight Tuesday, Feb. 11. Initial reports indicated that it was not the result of an explosion.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Danny Lee, spokesperson for ExxonMobil.

Officials say there are no off-site impacts and crews are monitoring air quality.

The fire lit up the sky and caused great concern for the community. The refinery is located on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in North Baton Rouge.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused," Lee said. "We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available.”

The Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the nation. The facility produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and more. At the chemical plant, products produced include paint, adhesives, plastic milk jugs, and other everyday items.

One of the last incidents at the facility happened 30 years ago. On Christmas Eve of 1989, an explosion blew out windows at the state capitol and throughout downtown. It could be felt some 40 miles away and seen from even further.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray News. All rights reserved.