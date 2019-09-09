Criminal probe underway in fiery California boat disaster

U.S. authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the fiery dive boat disaster that killed 34 people off the coast of California.

Two federal officials with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press on Monday the FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. attorney in Los Angeles are overseeing the investigation.

The two people were not authorized to speak publicly and commented on condition of anonymity.

Investigators have been gathering evidence, including interviewing the captain and four surviving crew members, since the Sept. 2 tragedy.

Authorities are looking into various safety issues, including whether a night watchman was on duty when the blaze broke out before dawn.

Federal agents Sunday raided the office of the boat's owner, Truth Aquatics Inc. in Santa Barbara, and its two remaining vessels.

