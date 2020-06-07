Cristobal inching closer to Louisiana, flooding & wind impacts being felt

Tropical Storm Cristobal is set to make landfall along the Louisiana coast by Sunday afternoon. Still, impacts have been felt since Saturday along the Gulf Coast.

As of the 10 am update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Cristobal was located about 90 miles south of New Orleans. Wind was sustained at 50mph as the storm moved north at 12mph.

Tropical-storm-force wind extended outward up to 205 miles, mainly to the east of the storm's center.

Locations outside of the levee system in Louisiana were experiencing flooding by Sunday morning from heavy rain and storm surge ahead of Cristobal's arrival. Tornadoes and water spouts occurred from Mississippi to Florida.

Cristobal is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley, with isolated amounts up to 1 foot. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches are expected across portions of the eastern Gulf Coast, along with the Mid to Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern Plains near and in advance of Cristobal.

Impacts to the Brazos Valley are expected to be minimal. Dry air swirling around the western side of Cristobal will largely keep Texas dry as the storm moves north through Louisiana. A spot of rain is not ruled out around the broad, outer flow if it can overcome that dry air.

Indirectly, temperatures are expected to peak in the triple digits over the coming days as Cristobal moves north and east of Texas. As air sinks around this tropical low, the same will happen with an area of high pressure over West Texas. Combined, that is expected to bring the first 100° readings of the year to much of the Lone Star State.