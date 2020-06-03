Cristobal makes landfall on Mexican coast, moving north by end of the week

An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found that Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall near Atasta, Mexico, just to the west of Ciudad del Carmen.

Cristobal will move eastward inland near the Bay of Campeche and Yucatan Peninsula, and is expected to turn back to the north by Thursday. From there, the storm will jog north across the Gulf of Mexico and near the Gulf Coast toward the weekend.

There is still a good deal of uncertainty regarding the exact track, but major Brazos Valley impacts are looking less likely as of Wednesday morning. We may find showers and storms, especially east, as early as Sunday night into Monday. From there, Cristobal will likely get picked up from an upper-level trough across the Central US, putting us on the drier, warmer, western edge of the system.

We should get a much clearer picture of potential track once Cristobal re-emerges in the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned to the PinPoint Weather Team and we will keep you updated.