Cristobal to re-emerge in the gulf Friday, moving north toward US

Early Friday and Cristobal has begun its northward movement toward the US. Early Friday it went from a crawl to a slow jog, but we expect the system to pick up speed later today, potentially re-emerging in the Gulf of Mexico as early as this afternoon.

While we'd still like a little more consistency with model data, all signs point to a landfall east of the Sabine River, which means relatively minor impacts for the Brazos Valley in terms of rain/wind. Some gusty conditions will be a possibility early next week, with outer rain bands reaching our eastern counties as early as Sunday, and more likely Monday.

We expect less than an inch area-wide from this storm, but scattered showers and a few storms are most likely during the day on Monday, with some wind gusts to 20mph+ possible from Sunday evening through early Tuesday.

Cristobal will very quickly dry the atmosphere into Tuesday, leading to sunshine and an "enhanced" high pressure giving us a HOT couple days near the triple digits.