Cristobal turns north today, back into the Gulf by this weekend

Tropical Storm Cristobal is still moving at a snail's pace early Thursday, with the morning update showing a southeast walk at 2 mph.

After dumping inches upon inches of rain in southern Mexico, we expect the storm to turn northward today, possibly re-emerging in the Gulf as early as Friday morning.

Cristobal will spend the weekend moving across the Gulf, where it is currently forecast to make landfall as a strong tropical storm to the east of the Brazos Valley.

What this means for us: We have growing confidence that this will not be a heavy rainmaker for the Brazos Valley early next week. While this track may still shift westward, areas along and west of Highway 6 are not likely to see much more than scattered activity Sunday night into Monday.

Cristobal may help usher in record heat by Tuesday. On the west side of the system, warmer, drier air will allow temperatures to soar by the early to middle part of next week. We will keep you updated throughout the week and weekend as Cristobal begins to make its turn north.