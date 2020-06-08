Cristobal weakens to a depression

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression early Monday, and it is set to cover a lot of ground before the day is done.

While rain bands continue to swirl around its circulation, the system will move northward into Arkansas by or before this evening, with heaviest rain centered along the Mississippi River and points off to the west through the next couple days. Areas of flooding will be a possibility, with a much smaller chance for rain for the Lone Star State.

We're on the dry, "sinking" side of the storm, which will enhance the heat for Tuesday especially. A weak front moving through the area Tuesday evening will bring some cooler temperatures, especially in the morning, all the way through the end of the week.

Only isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday in the Brazos Valley, especially along and east of I-45.