Crowded field of candidates ahead of 2020 Texas Primary

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Voters will have plenty of choices when they head to the polls on March 3 for the Texas Primary.
Twelve people have filed to be on the Republican ballot for Texas Congressional District 17. Representative Bill Flores, the Republican currently holding that office, announced in September he was not seeking re-election.
"Anytime you have an open seat, you get a lot of fresh faces that are poking their heads out to see and want to be the next representative," said Brazos County GOP Chair David Hillburn.
Local Democrats are hoping to fill District 17 back to their party. Three candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in March.
"For many, many years this was a democratic stronghold and I think that those tides and winds are changing again," said Brazos County Democrats Chair T.C. Langford.
One thing that both party leaders agreed on was how important it is to vote.
"If you don't get involved locally at a minimum by voting then you have no control over what happens right here in your own community," said Langford.
"If we as voters step aside and don't speak up about who we want to represent us, then they may get the person they don't want to represent them," said Hillburn.
A full list of candidates for each party is listed below.
US Representative, District 17
Republicans:
Ahmad Adnan
Scott Bland
George Hindman
Todd Kent
Laurie Godfrey McReynolds
Jeff Oppenheim
Kristen Alamo Rowin
David Saucedo
Pete Sessions
Trent Sutton
Renee Swann
Elianor Vessali
Democrats:
William Foster, III
David Anthony Jaramillo
Rick Kennedy
State Representative, District 12
Republicans:
Kyle Kacal
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
State Representative, District 14
Republicans:
John Raney
Democrats:
Janet Dudding
Raza Rahman
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 2
Republicans:
Matt Johnson
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 3
Republicans:
John E. Neill
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
Judge, 272nd District Court
Republicans:
John Brick
George J. Wise
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
Brazos County Sheriff
Republicans:
Wayne Dicky
Jason James
Democrats:
Patrick Logan
Brazos County District Attorney
Republicans:
Jarvis Parsons
Brazos County Attorney
Republicans:
Earl Gray
Eric Quisenberry
Democrats:
Freddie Medina
Brazos County Tax-Assessor-Collector
Republicans:
Kristeen Roe
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
Brazos County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republicans:
Steve Aldrich
Michael David Ruesink
Michael Schaefer
No Democratic candidate filed to run.
Brazos County Commissioner, Pct. 3
Republicans:
Nancy Berry
No Democratic candidate filed to run.