Crowded field of candidates ahead of 2020 Texas Primary

Voters will have plenty of choices when they head to the polls on March 3 for the Texas Primary.

Twelve people have filed to be on the Republican ballot for Texas Congressional District 17. Representative Bill Flores, the Republican currently holding that office, announced in September he was not seeking re-election.

"Anytime you have an open seat, you get a lot of fresh faces that are poking their heads out to see and want to be the next representative," said Brazos County GOP Chair David Hillburn.

Local Democrats are hoping to fill District 17 back to their party. Three candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in March.

"For many, many years this was a democratic stronghold and I think that those tides and winds are changing again," said Brazos County Democrats Chair T.C. Langford.

One thing that both party leaders agreed on was how important it is to vote.

"If you don't get involved locally at a minimum by voting then you have no control over what happens right here in your own community," said Langford.

"If we as voters step aside and don't speak up about who we want to represent us, then they may get the person they don't want to represent them," said Hillburn.

A full list of candidates for each party is listed below.

US Representative, District 17

Republicans:

Ahmad Adnan

Scott Bland

George Hindman

Todd Kent

Laurie Godfrey McReynolds

Jeff Oppenheim

Kristen Alamo Rowin

David Saucedo

Pete Sessions

Trent Sutton

Renee Swann

Elianor Vessali

Democrats:

William Foster, III

David Anthony Jaramillo

Rick Kennedy

State Representative, District 12

Republicans:

Kyle Kacal

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

State Representative, District 14

Republicans:

John Raney

Democrats:

Janet Dudding

Raza Rahman

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 2

Republicans:

Matt Johnson

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 3

Republicans:

John E. Neill

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

Judge, 272nd District Court

Republicans:

John Brick

George J. Wise

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

Brazos County Sheriff

Republicans:

Wayne Dicky

Jason James

Democrats:

Patrick Logan

Brazos County District Attorney

Republicans:

Jarvis Parsons

Brazos County Attorney

Republicans:

Earl Gray

Eric Quisenberry

Democrats:

Freddie Medina

Brazos County Tax-Assessor-Collector

Republicans:

Kristeen Roe

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

Brazos County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans:

Steve Aldrich

Michael David Ruesink

Michael Schaefer

No Democratic candidate filed to run.

Brazos County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Republicans:

Nancy Berry

No Democratic candidate filed to run.