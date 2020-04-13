Curfew issued for Madison County

Madison County Judge Tony Leago has issued a curfew for the county.

According to the order posted to the Madison County Emergency Management Facebook page, the curfew is from 11:59 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day. It starts Monday, Apr. 13.

The order states:

All individuals shall remain in or on personal property and avoid traveling on any public road or highway during this period of curfew.

Individuals who are traveling to or from a place of employment, assisting with emergency operations at the request of the Emergency Management Coordinator or her designee, traveling through Madison County, Texas, or otherwise unable to comply due to an emergency necessity are exempt from the requirements or this order.

In addition, this order shall not apply to a licensed food establishment providing food and other consumables to others, a facility approved by the County Judge providing food and other consumables as part of the pandemic relief effort, or individuals who are traveling to and from a licensed food establishment or approved disaster relief facility to obtain food or other consumables and any other establishments that provides food and other emergency relief supplies.

Anyone who is caught violating this curfew is subject to a $1,000.00 fine and/or 180 days confinement in the Madison County Jail.

