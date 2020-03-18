Current number of positive cases in the Brazos Valley

The following are the current numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley.

Brazos County

1. Female in her 20s. Returned from Spain. Symptoms are mild and she is isolated at home and doing well. (3/17/20)

2. Confirmed patient. No other information is available.

3. Confirmed patient. No other information is available.

Grimes County

1. Man in his 50s. Traveled outside Grimes County. Upon returning he had no other contact with Grimes County residents.

State Numbers

The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking cases and will update the count each day by noon Central Time. Numbers are current as of 8 p.m. the day before reporting.

