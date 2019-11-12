Current A&M students honor the 12 Aggies that were lost in bonfire collapse

The Bonfire Reflections display was set up on Monday in the Flag Room of the Memorial Student Center.

The display was arranged by the Texas A&M's Traditions Council, which honors the Aggies that were lost in the bonfire collapse in 1999.

Texas A&M Traditions Council member Mike Rivera made it his priority to continue honoring the Aggies that were lost that day.

"These students woke up every day and put A&M as a priority in their lives," said Rivera. "That's exactly why I came here because of the traditions that we have and the things that we're able to do here."

Rivera said he wants their spirit to be remembered for many years to come.

"We keep them alive in the Aggie spirit by going through who they were and really teaching new aggies what they did and why they were so important to our family," said Rivera.

Texas A&M University student Jonathan Mitchell said year felt different.

"It's crazy to think that I was just a baby at that point," said Mitchell. "So coming out and realizing that it was 20 years ago, but everyone still remembers it is crazy. I mean, at 2:42 a.m. here in another week, people are going to be out there."

Mitchell said there's something special about the Aggie family.

"It makes us special, it makes us unique," said Mitchell. "You couldn't go to another school and see something like this, so I just think it's important that we keep doing it."

The display will be up all week and will be open until Monday, November 18.