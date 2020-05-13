Cuts across the board for the Texas oil industry

Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick doubled down Tuesday on the agency’s recent decision not to cut oil production in an interview with Mitchell Ferman, an energy and economics reporter for the Texas Tribune.

Ferman joined First News at Four for a discussion on that interview and to gather his insight on the future of Texas oil.

Ferman says he's not terribly optimistic.

"Commissioner Craddick was pretty honest about the pain the industry is already experiencing," Ferman says, "and probably will continue to experience through the rest of the year and beyond."

He says the conversation was startling candid. Ferman noted that commissioners generally do not talk prorationing, or government mandated cuts across the board, unless times are grim.

Ferman explains that top oil officials are unhappy with the lack of action from the Texas Railroad Commission.

He says Scott Sheffield, president and CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, told the commissioners that if they do not enact prorationing and regulate long term, then the oil industry will cease to exist as we know it.

Ferman goes on to say regardless of whether the Texas Railroad Commission enacts prorationing, there will be cost-cutting across the board for the Texas oil industry.

"It could be jobs, it could be furloughs, it could be closing of some smaller companies their oil field workers their oil well technicians exploration companies," Ferman tells us, "they don't have work right now. And beyond just the companies, state and local governments who receive funding through taxes will have to make cuts as well."

Ferman doesn't claim to know the future but says all signs point toward an uncertain future for the Texas oil industry.

Watch the full interview in the player above.