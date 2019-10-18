Cypress Grove Intermediate students share project for student battling Leukemia

Some College Station students are putting together a massive art display to support a classmate battling cancer.

Students at Cypress Grove Intermediate School made more than 1,000 paper cranes over the last week weeks.

Fifth grade student Mason Crenshaw is battling Leukemia, and Japanese legend says anyone who folds that many origami cranes will be granted a wish.

Mason said Friday he's thankful his school did this project.

"There's a thousand of them, and they all look great," said Mason Crenshaw.

"To see all the cranes, it's really amazing to see. You know, Mason, he's going through a lot, and to see that his school is coming together and all the students coming together making paper cranes in honor of Mason, it warms my heart," said Kayla Crenshaw, Mason's Mother.

Friday morning, students were adding more to their art project.

"The kids and I brainstormed and thought it would be really neat if we could fold 1,000 cranes for Mason, and we got the whole school involved and everybody pitched in," said Christine Grafe, Cypress Grove Intermediate School Art Teacher.

Mason's cancer is currently in remission, but he will undergo treatment for the next three years.

College Station ISD said the curriculum is part of their social, emotional learning for kids, encouraging them to think about others and show their hearts.