Brazos County DA Parsons reappointed to Texas Forensic Science Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed five people, including Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons and a Sam Houston State University professor, to the Texas Forensic Science Commission.

Parsons is joined by Sam Houston State University's Sarah Kerrigan, Ph.D., Dr. Jeffrey Barnard of Dallas, attorney Mark Daniel from Fort Worth, and retired DPS director Dennis “Pat” Johnson. At Sam Houston State, Kerrigan serves as the Director of the Institute for Forensic Research, Training and Innovation. All five will serve a term through September 1, 2021.

The Texas Forensic Science Commission provides oversight over Texas crime laboratories and other entities conducting forensic analyses for use in criminal proceedings and provides an accreditation mandate responsible for establishing procedures, policies, and practices to improve the quality of forensic analyses conducted in Texas.

Parsons has served as Brazos County's district attorney since 2013. He previously served as chief prosecutor of the 272nd District Court and as president-elect, faculty advisor, and presenter for the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. He is a board member of Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center, the TEEX Central Texas Police Academy Advisory Board, Sexual Assault Resource Center, and a member of the College Station Noon Lions Club.