DAMP & CHILLY: Weekend begins with scattered rain

We've had what seems like a dozen weekends in a row with pristine, dry, near perfect weather.

We may have to re-define "perfect" as some needed rain falls to begin the weekend in the Brazos Valley.

The much-advertised low pressure system will crawl across the state over the next day or so, helping to pop up showers from midday onward through Friday, and we'll likely see scattered showers carry throughout the evening and a little into Saturday. It'll be chilly until the sun returns.

Latest PinPoint Model for Friday afternoon/evening plans:



Widespread light rain off/on throughout the afternoon and evening, with a brief window post-dinnertime for a quick storm.



Keep the KBTX Weather app handy this evening! pic.twitter.com/cKpWw5VH5Z — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) December 20, 2019

How much?

Every little bit helps! We're generally calling for a quarter to half inch area-wide before all is said and done. A stray storm may give some localized spots up to an inch, but that doesn't look likely right now.

Limiting factors:

We won't have a heavy supply of gulf moisture as this system moves through our area, but there will be enough to supply off/on showers from afternoon through early Saturday.

In other words, light, to at times moderate rain will be the name of the game for outdoor plans. As the center of the low comes near the area, we'll need to watch for a brief window post-dinnertime and into the overnight for a quick, isolated storm. No severe weather is expected, but storms could drop a quick three quarters of an inch.

As the system continues to sweep out of the area by about halftime of the weekend, sunshine should make a triumphant return by Sunday, giving us a glorious lead up to the Christmas holiday.