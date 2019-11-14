DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9am Friday

After a slow, cold rain fell across the Brazos Valley for a better part of Thursday, dense fog has developed across portions of the area.

0.10" to 0.60" of rain has left behind a saturated ground. That moisture and a very still wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere has allowed fog to develop through the central portions of the Brazos Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9am for the following counties:

Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Trinity • Walker • Washington

While the fog was thick heading into the midnight hour, conditions are expected to improve overnight. PinPoint Forecast shows the fog eroding from north to south, bringing better visibility for the morning drive.

You will still want to get up and out the door a few minutes early Friday morning. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s will lead to a decent layer of frost on windshields of cars parked outside.