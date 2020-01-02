DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for the Brazos Valley

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service through Friday morning.

The following counties are under the advisory until:

• Lee County: 6am

• Robertson, Leon Counties: 7am

• Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Houston, Washington Counties until 9am

As of 11pm Thursday, visibility had dropped below 1/2 mile for much of the Brazos Valley, with many falling to near or at zero.

Drier air is expected to reach parts of the area ahead of sunrise Friday. There is a chance for conditions to improve from those west of the Brazos River ahead of sunrise and along Highway 6 between 6am and 8am.

Travels east of the Navasota River are expected to have the highest chance to be slowed and impacted. Visibilities should improve between 8am and 10am from west to east as drier air helps to clear the fog out of the rest of the Brazos Valley.

CHECK FOG CONDITIONS BEFORE YOUR MORNING DRIVE ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Extra Safety Tips:

• Use low beam headlights

• Maintain extra space between you and the vehicle ahead

• Reduce speed

• Do not use phones while driving