DENSE FOG expected for parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday morning

Wednesday brought 1/2" to 1" of rain to the Brazos Valley. That was 1/2" to 1" of much-needed rain.

The back edge and ultimate end to this rain event will sweep west to east into the early hours of Thursday morning. A quiet radar is expected between 12am and 2am.

After the rain clears, fog settles down.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Milam, Robertson, Lee, and Leon Counties until 9am Thursday. Additional counties in the Brazos Valley could be added overnight.

Visibility is anticipated to drop near or to zero over much of North, Central, and Southeast Texas after midnight. While it is not expected to impact the entire area, many locations -- especially more rural portions of the Brazos Valley -- are expected to be socked in by sunrise.

A cold front turns a northwest wind in between sunrise and mid-morning. That direr air and breezy wind should help clear the fog and improve visibilities on area roadways.

