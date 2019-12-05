DFPS says it's breaking adoption-related records in 2019

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have hit a record number of adoptions in 2019.

The agency says more than 6,000 children all around the state were adopted. Biological family members adopted 3,095 children, another record for CPS.

Jeanette Rico works at the DFPS Bryan office as a CPS adoption caseworker and says the state has really stepped up this year.

“They have provided a lot of extended support to the kinship families, offering more financial help so these children can stay with relatives and family and they can eventually be adopted,” said Rico.

The agency is also reporting that more children are leaving the foster care system this year than entering. They say more than 20,000 children left foster care, and 18,615 entered.

"Everyone works really hard, and the state has given us more adoption units,” said Rico. “Our caseloads are a little bit lower too, so we are able to spend more time with families and give more times to the cases we have.”

Rico says having more time really helps her ability to find the perfect fit for every child.

"It’s really heartwarming to see children who come from being in a family who was not able to take care of them to go to a really big extended family who can take care of them,” said Rico.

DFPS also says that the number of adoptions over the past 10 years has increased by 25%.

The state emails out a list of children looking for forever homes, more information on how to sign up is in the related links section.

