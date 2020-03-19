Texas Driver's Licences offices closed, expiration dates extended

In light of Governor Greg Abbott's State of Disaster Declaration, the Driver's License office will be closed until directed by the governor to reopen. Because of this, the Department of Public Safety is extending the expiration date of Texas identification cards, driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and election identification certificates.

This means if the expiration date on your ID/DL/CDL/EIC falls on Mar. 13, 2020 or after, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration and the expiration date is extended by 60 days.

This extension applies to the expiration date only. A person who is not eligible to drive due to an active enforcement action (suspension, revocation or denial) may use the card for identification purposes only.

This closure does not apply to individuals seeking an initial CDL. A number of offices are designated as CDL sites and will offer testing by appointment only. If an individual has a CDL skills test scheduled, the appointment remains valid.

Additionally, you can still renew your DL or ID online, by phone and by mail. You can call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit Texas.gov to see if you are eligible to renew by alternate means.